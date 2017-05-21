Hideo Itami Snaps After Takeover (Video), Johnny Gargano Ambulance Video, Superstars React

– WWE posted this video of Kayla Braxton trying to get post-match comments from Hideo Itami after his loss to WWE NXT Champion at “Takeover: Chicago” last night. Itami walks into the dressing room and throws a fit in front of Funaki, Adam Pearce, Kassius Ohno and Oney Lorcan. Ohno tries to calm Itami down but Itami gets a bit physical before leaving.

– Below is video of Johnny Gargano leaving on a stretcher after “Takeover: Chicago” went off the air. As noted, DIY lost the Ladder Match main event to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and Tommaso Ciampa later turned on partner Gargano to end the show.

– Several main roster WWE Superstars were tweeting praise during last night’s Takeover event, especially for the WWE UK Title match between Tyler Bate and new champion Pete Dunne. Below are comments from RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Bubba Ray Dudley, Big Cass, Cathy Kelley and Cedric Alexander:

Was majorly impressed with the EXTRAORDINARY #NXTTakeOverChicago event, start to finish. The future of the @WWENXT brand looks BRILLIANT. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2017

Words. Can't. Even. What a match British strong style just took over Chicago #UKChampionship #NXTTakeover — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 21, 2017

