Dolph Ziggler Promo on Shinsuke Nakamura, Chris Jericho on Chris Cornell (Video), Aleister Black

May 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Loudwire posted this video of Chris Jericho discussing the passing of rocker Chris Cornell. The Soundgarden frontman passed away at the age of 52 after committing suicide this past Thursday night.

– WWE Shop has released a new “Fade To Black” t-shirt for WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black, who worked the tapings before “Takeover: Chicago” in a match against Curt Hawkins, which will air this Wednesday on the WWE Network. Black celebrated his 32nd birthday on Friday. On a related note, NXT’s Danielle Kamela turned 24 on Takeover Saturday while NXT Tag Team Champion Akam also turned 24 as The Authors of Pain retained their titles over DIY in the Ladder Match main event.

– Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following promo on Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of their match at WWE Backlash tonight in Chicago:

