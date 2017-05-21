Chelsea FC gets replica WWE title for winning English Premier League

– WWE sent a WWE Championship replica title to Chelsea FC for winning the English Premier League, complete with the custom side plates featuring the Chelsea badge. Team captain John Terry posed with the title inside an empty Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea football club, and Triple H posted the photo on Twitter. Chelsea will be awarded with the Premiere League cup tomorrow and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the WWE title makes an appearance during the celebration. WWE sends replica titles to teams winning their respective leagues, including those of the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. This is the first time that WWE sent a title to a team which is not based in the United States.





