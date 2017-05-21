Card for Tonight’s WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View In Rosemont, IL
Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm EST beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
