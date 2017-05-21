Betting odds so far for Backlash 2017

Jinder Mahal remains the favorite to win the WWE title tonight from Randy Orton at Backlash although the odds were slashed a bit from yesterday. He now stands at 2/5 to win while Orton is at 7/4 to retain.

The United States champion Kevin Owens is at 1/5 to keep the title while challenger AJ Styles is at 100/30 to add the U.S. title to his already-impressive title history. The Smackdown Tag Team titles, held by The Usos, are also tipped to stay with the current holders as The Usos and Breenzango have the same odds as Owens/Styles.

In his first match on PPV as part of the main roster, Shinsuke Nakamura is the overwhelming favorite at 1/33 to defeat Dolph Ziggler who is at a distant 10/1. In the six-women tag match, the team of Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina are at 1/10 to win against Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch who are at 5/1.

Tye Dillinger stands at 1/8 to win against Aiden English who is at 9/2, Baron Corbin is slight favorite at 8/11 while his opponent Sami Zayn is 1/1, and Erick Rowan is at 100/30 to win against his former Wyatt Family partner Luke Harper who is at 1/5.





