Akam on Winning at WWE NXT Takeover, Fans on Best Female Finishers, Tyler Breeze Games

– Tyler Breeze goes virtual reality with Superhot VR in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel, featuring an appearance by Big E:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which female Superstar has the coolest finishing move – RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss (Twisted Bliss), WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka (Asuka Lock), Bayley (Bayley-to-Belly Suplex), Becky Lynch (Dis-arm-her), Carmella (Code of Silence), Charlotte Flair (Figure-Eight Leglock/Natural Selection), Ember Moon (Eclipse), SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi (Rear View), Natalya (Sharpshooter), Nikki Bella (Rack Attack 2.0) or Sasha Banks (Bank Statement). As of this writing, 21% voted for Nikki while 21% also went with Sasha, 16% voted for Ember, 11% for Bliss, 9% for Flair, 5% for Naomi, 5% for Becky, 4% for Asuka and 4% for Bayley. The rest received 3% or under.

– NXT Tag Team Champion Akam tweeted the following after The Authors of Pain retained over DIY in the Ladder Match main event at “Takeover: Chicago” last night:

