AJ Styles Hypes WWE Backlash, Charlotte and Becky Lynch Arrive (Video), Dolph Ziggler Promo

– Below is backstage video from WWE Backlash with Dolph Ziggler talking about tonight’s match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Ziggler says he couldn’t ask for a better setting – the crowd chanting for Nakamura to put his knee into Ziggler’s face. Ziggler says all he has to do is remember who he is and what got him here. Ziggler says he’s been told Nakamura has accomplished a lot but none of it has been on SmackDown and when Nakamura goes for that knee, all Ziggler has to do is get out of the way one time and return that favor.

– AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens had this Twitter exchange ahead of their match at Backlash tonight:

Chicago is my town.#SDLive is my show.

And tonight at #WWEBacklash, the #USTitle will be mine. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 21, 2017

– WWE posted these videos of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch outside of the Allstate Arena before tonight’s big show. Flair and Lynch will team with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi to face Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka tonight.

