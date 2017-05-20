WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Pre-show Video, Champions Arrive (Photos), Set Photo

May 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Kickoff pre-show video from tonight with Charly Caruso, Nigel McGuinness and Peter Rosenberg:

– WWE UK tweeted this set photo from tonight’s event:

– Below are shots of NXT Champion Bobby Roode, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering entering the Rosemont Arena before Takeover.

Tonight’s Takeover is the first where 4 titles will be defended – Roode against Hideo Itami, Asuka against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, The Authors of Pain against DIY and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate against Pete Dunne.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad