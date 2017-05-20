WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Pre-show Video, Champions Arrive (Photos), Set Photo

– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Kickoff pre-show video from tonight with Charly Caruso, Nigel McGuinness and Peter Rosenberg:

– WWE UK tweeted this set photo from tonight’s event:

– Below are shots of NXT Champion Bobby Roode, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering entering the Rosemont Arena before Takeover.

Tonight’s Takeover is the first where 4 titles will be defended – Roode against Hideo Itami, Asuka against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, The Authors of Pain against DIY and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate against Pete Dunne.

