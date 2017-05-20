NXT TakeOver: Chicago Recap

NXT TakeOver: Chicago Preshow

We head into the Allstate Arena in Chicago, where Charly Caruso, Nigel McGuinness, and Peter Rosenburg welcome us to the show. Talk begins with the NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, and we see The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering arriving to the arena earlier today. We then see Asuka and Bobby Roode arriving as well. McGuinness says he thinks it is unlikely that all of the champions will retain tonight, and says the most vulnerable is Tyler Bate’s WWE United Kingdom Championship, and Rosenburg says Asuka will definitely retain. We join Kayla Braxton and Vic Joseph amongst the WWE Universe and they hype up the fans and the show. We then take a look at the video hype package for the match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. We then see Bate arriving to the arena as the panel begins talking about the match. McGuinness says both Bate and Dunne are fantastic representations of the wrestling scene in the United Kingdom. McGuinness says Dunne knows exactly what he is doing when he doesn’t play by the rules, so why change anything. Rosenburg and McGuinness both pick Dunne to get the win.

We take a look at the video hype package for the Ladder Match between The Authors of Pain and #DIY. Rosenburg says Paul Ellering will be the X-factor tonight and McGuinness says this will be a homecoming of sorts for #DIY, but it will be an unhappy homecoming. Rosenburg says the Authors are terrifying as is, but now they will have the chance to get their hands on ladders. McGuinness picks the Authors to retain, but Rosenburg goes with #DIY. We then see the video hype package for the Triple Threat Match between Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Ruby Riot.

Ember Moon has joined the panel to break down the match. Ember says her injury could have been worse and she is thankful that she is not out longer than she is. She says it doesn’t matter who wins tonight, because whoever wins is going to have to deal with her. McGuinness asks her if she’ll be disappointed is Asuka loses, but Ember says she will get her revenge on Asuka whether she retains or not.

We go backstage with Kayla Braxton and Roderick Strong. Strong tells Eric Young to never mention his family again and walks away.

We then see the video hype package for the match between Bobby Roode and Hideo Itami. Rosenburg says a story like Itami’s is why he loves wrestling. He says if Itami hits the GTS tonight, it will be an iconic moment. McGuinness says this match is about the Glorious DDT versus the GTS and Rosenburg asks if Roode can stave off someone as hungry as Itami. McGuinness says he can and has proven to be one of the best NXT Champions ever. McGuinness asks if Itami can stay healthy during the match due to his history of injuries. Rosenburg says the roof will blow off the arena if Itami wins tonight. Rosenburg says while he wants Itami to win, Roode will be too much and will retain the title. McGuinness says it’s a 50/50 and if Itami gets injured, Roode will win, but if Itami stays healthy, he will win. Charly closes the show as the camera pans over the crowd.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago

NXT TakeOver: Chicago Opens with the video hype package highlighting all of the evening’s matches. We go into the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, where Tom Phillips, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.



Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young (w/Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain)

Strong takes out Dain and Wolfe on the outside after running in from the crowd. He gets into the ring and the referee calls for the bell. Strong slams Young into the corner and delivers a chop. Strong takes Young down with a back-body drop and then clotheslines him to the floor. Strong goes to the outside and chops Young and then stalks him around the ring. Young comes back with a kick to the midsection and tosses Strong back into the ring. Strong gets the advantage again and sends Young off the ropes and takes him down with a dropkick. Strong takes Young to the corner and delivers chops and clubbing blows. Strong sends Young to the corner and charges, but Young counters with a back elbow and then delivers a belly-to-back suplex. Young stomps away on Strong as Dain and Wolfe get back to their feet and stand at ringside. Young delivers an elbow shot and then drops Strong with a neck-breaker. Young goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at one. Young applies a headlock down on the mat. Strong fights to his feet, but Young keeps the advantage. Young sends Strong to the corner and charges, but Strong gets his boot up. Strong comes off the ropes and drops Young with a clothesline. Strong delivers a series of right hands and then clotheslines Young in the corner. Strong sends Young to the apron and kicks him down to the floor. Strong also kicks Wolfe and Dain on the floor, but Dain slams Strong down to the floor as the referee was checking on Young in the ring. Young grabs Strong and tosses him back into the ring and delivers an elbow shot to the back of Strong’s head. Young slams Strong into the corner and then slaps him across the face. Young goes up top and lifts Strong up with a rear choke. Young throws Strong to the mat and drops a forearm on Strong. Young goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Young chokes Strong over the bottom rope and Wolfe kicks Strong in the face as the referee deals with Young. Young goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Young slams Strong down to the mat and goes for another cover, but Strong kicks out again. Young grabs Strong and chokes him over the middle rope this time and then applies a chin lock down on the mat. Strong fights to his feet, but Young takes him right back down. Young goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out again. Young slams Strong into the corner and then kicks him in the face. Young goes up top and dives, but Strong counters with a dropkick. Young charges at Strong, but Strong counters with a back elbow. Strong drops Young with a few clotheslines and then sends him off the ropes. Strong delivers a back-breaker and then a running knee lift in the corner. Strong drops Young with a flapjack and goes for the cover, but Young kicks out at two and rolls out to the floor. Strong goes out after Young, but Young counters and delivers the wheelbarrow neck-breaker to Strong on the floor. Young tosses Strong back into the corner and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Young and Strong exchange chops and right hands and Young gains the advantage again. Young goes up top, but Strong cuts him off. Young headbutts Strong back down to the mat and connects with the elbow drop. Young goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Young goes for the wheelbarrow neck-breaker again, but Strong rolls through and gets a two count. Strong takes Young and Dain down with a kick and then slams Young into Wolfe. Strong picks Young up, but Young rakes Strong’s eyes. Young goes up top, but Strong cuts him off again and goes up top with him. They fight on the top and Strong sends Young to the outside with a jumping knee strike and Young falls onto Wolfe and Dain. Strong gets Young back into the ring and drops him with the back-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Roderick Strong.

We see Ruby Riot, Asuka, and Nikki Cross warming up for their Triple Threat Match later tonight.

We then see the video hype package for the match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.



WWE United Kingdom Championship Match: Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

They tie up and Dunne takes Bate down to the mat and applies a front-face lock. Bate gets free and applies a wrist-lock and they exchange holds on the mat before Dunne gains the advantage again. Bate gets out of the head-scissors and we’re at a stalemate. They tie up again and Dunne takes Bate down to the mat again. Bate gets free once more and sends Dunne to the floor. Bate goes out after him, but Dunne counters with a forearm shot. Dunne tries to stomp on Bate’s hand on the steps, but Bate moves and takes Dunne down. Bate delivers an elbow shot from the steps and tosses Dunne back into the ring. Dunne rolls right back out and slams Bate against the ring apron. Dunne delivers the X-plex to Bate on the apron and then gets back into the ring. Dunne applies a hammer-lock submission down on the mat and then stomps away on Bate. Dunne kicks Bate in the face a few times, but Bate fires up and takes Dunne down with a delayed exploder suplex. Bate delivers an uppercut in the corner, and then another, and goes for a third, but Dunner meets him with a kick to the face. Bate comes back and takes Dunne down and then connects with a standing moonsault. Bate drops Dunne with a delayed suplex and goes for the cover, but Dunner kicks out at two. Bate goes or the standing moonsault again, but Dunne counters with a triangle submission and elbow strikes to the head. Bate turns it into a pin attempt, but Dunne gets his shoulder up. Bate picks Dunne up off the mat and slams him back down to break the hold. Bate picks Dunne up and delivers a massive airplane spin and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Dunne comes back and delivers a forearm shot to Bate in the face and then slams him down with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out at two. Bate and Dunne exchange shots down on the mat and fight back to their feet. Bate ends the brawl with a quick left jab that sends Dunne back down to the mat. Bate picks Dunne up, but Dunne counters with an enzuiguri. They exchange shots again and Dunne kicks Bate in the face, but Bate comes off the ropes and clotheslines Dunne down to the mat. Bate goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Bate grabs Dunne and goes for the Tyler Driver 97, but Dunne counters and goes for the Bitter End. Bate counters and drops Dunne with a DDT. Dunne rolls to the apron and then out to the floor. Bate takes Dunne out with a moonsault from the apron. Bate tosses Dunne back into the ring and goes up top and connects with the corkscrew 450 splash. Bate goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Dunne rolls back to the floor and Bate soars over the top rope, but Dunne moves and slams him into the ground. Dunne drops Bate with the Bitter End and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new WWE United Kingdom Champion: Pete Dunne.

We see Hideo Itami and Bobby Roode warming up backstage for their match later tonight.

We see the video hype package for the Triple Threat Match between Asuka, Ruby Riot, and Nikki Cross.



NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot

Nikki takes Ruby out from the beginning and Asuka drops Ruby with the hip attack. Asuka takes Nikki down as well, but Nikki comes right back and slams Asuka into the mat. Ruby gets on the apron and distracts Nikki and Asuka tosses Nikki out to the floor. Ruby and Asuka tie up abd Asuka gains the advantage. They each go for a shoulder tackle and neither falls. They do it a second time and Ruby gets a quick roll up for a one count. Ruby puts Asuka on the apron and knocks her down to the floor. Ruby runs the ropes, but Nikki takes her down and sends her to the outside as well. Ruby comes back and takes Asuka down again, but Nikki takes Ruby down from behind. We see Ember Moon watching from a press box high above the ring and Nikki tosses Ruby back into the ring. Nikki beats down Ruby in the corner and then grinds her forearm across Ruby’s face. Nikki drops Ruby with a neck-breaker, but Asuka gets on the top rope. Asuka takes Nikki down with a dropkick and then delivers a few kicks to Nikki as Ruby rolls to the floor. Nikki comes back with body shots and takes Asuka down. Nikki goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out at two. Ruby gets back into the ring, but Asuka takes her and Nikki down and Asuka locks in an ankle lock on Ruby. Asuka puts Nikki on the apron and Ruby rolls up Asuka, but Asuka kicks out. Ruby sends Asuka to the ropes, but Nikki pulls the ropes down and Asuka spills to the outside. Ruby and Nikki battle in the ring and Ruby drops Nikki with a couple clotheslines and then a dropkick. Asuka gets back into the ring, but Ruby takes her down with a hurricanrana. Ruby slams Nikki face first into the turnbuckle and Asuka gets back to her feet. Nikki sends Asuka to the floor and comes off the apron, but Asuka counters with a knee lift to the jaw. Ruby runs the ropes and takes Asuka out with a suicide dive. Ruby tosses Nikki back into the ring and jumps down onto her. Ruby goes for the cover, but Asuka breaks it up and delivers a suplex to Ruby. Asuka tries to suplex Nikki, but Nikki counters with spinning back fists. Nikki goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out at two. Asuka comes back and takes Nikki down with a suplex, but Ruby kicks Asuka in the face. Ruby goes up top and jumps down, but Asuka counters and locks in the Asuka Lock, but Nikki breaks it up. Nikki smashes Ruby on the apron and sends her to the floor. Asuka runs the ropes, but Nikki catches her in the ring apron and beats her down. Nikki takes Asuka back into the ring and delivers a hanging neck-breaker from the middle rope. Nikki goes for the cover, but Ruby breaks it up. Nikki and Ruby run the ropes and take each other out with cross-bodies. Ruby sends Asuka to the floor and Nikki rolls up Ruby for a two count. Ruby rolls up Nikki for a two count. Ruby kicks Nikki in the face and goes for the cover, but Asuka breaks it up and knees Ruby in the face and then pins both women.

Winner and still NXT Women’s Champion: Asuka.

We see a vignette for “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark, who will be on NXT this upcoming Wednesday.

We see the video hype package for the match between Bobby Roode and Hideo Itami.



NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami

They tie up and Roode backs Itami into the ropes. Roode taunts Itami and Itami goes for the GTS quickly, but Roode escapes and rolls out to the floor. Roode gets back into the ring and applies a side headlock to Itami. Itami sends Roode off the ropes, but Roode takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Itami comes back and drops Roode with a forearm shot. Itami goes for the cover, but Roode quickly kicks out. Itami applies a side headlock down on the mat, but Roode backs him into the corner. Roode drives his shoulder into Itami a few times and goes for a chop, but Itami ducks under and delivers a chop of his own. Roode goes for it again, but Itami ducks and delives more of his own chops. Itami slaps Roode across the back and drives a knee into Roode’s midsection. Itami kicks Roode in the chest and then slams him down to the mat again. Itami drops a knee to Roode a few times and then kicks him in the side of the head. Itami slaps Roode and mocks him and delivers a knee to the midsection. Itami sends Roode to the corner and delivers a few forearm shots and a couple of kicks to the midsection. Itami kicks Roode in the face and goes up top, but Roode counters and tosses Itami across the ring. Roode takes Itami out with the Blockbuster and goes for the cover, biut Itami kicks out at two. Roode stomps away on Itami in the middle of the ring. Roode takes Itami to the ropes and kicks the ropes into Itami’s throat. Roode chops Itami in the corner and then kicks him in the midsection. Roode clotheslines Itami in the other corner and then does it repeatedly. Roode goes for a cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Roode applies a rear chin lock down on the mat. Roode goes for a neck-breaker, but Itami counters with a back slide and gets a two count. Roode comes right back with a jaw-breaker. Roode mocks Itami and Itami slaps Roode across the face. Roode kicks Itami in the face, but Itami comes back with kicks of his own. Itami delivers a big kick from the ropes that sends Roode down to the mat. Itami connects with more kicks and then delivers a suplex to Roode. Itami kicks Roode in the face and then clotheslines Roode from the top rope. Itami goes for the cover, but Roode kicks out at two. Itami picks Roode up for the GTS, but Roode fights out and sends Itami into the corner. Roode backs away and charges, but Itami moves and Roode hits the ring post. Itami backs Roode into the corner and delivers a few more kicks and slams Roode to the mat again with a Falcon Arrow. Itami goes for the cover, but Roode kicks out at two. Itami kicks Roode in the chest in the corner and then backs away. Itami charges, but Roode counters with the Glorious Spinebuster. Roode goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT, but he can’t lift Itami due to his injured shoulder. Itami goes for the GTS, but Roode fights out of it and drapes Itami over the top rope. Roode pulls Itami to the floor and slams him into the barricade. Itami comes back and slams Roode shoulder first into the steps. Itami goes to dropkick Roode against the steps, but Roode moves out of the way. The referee comes to the floor to check on Roode and Itami, but then begins the count. Itami and Roode get back into the ring and Itami connects with a spinning back fist and then a hesitation dropkick. Itami picks Roode up and goes for the GTS, but Itami’s leg gives out and Roode drops him with the Glorious DDT. Roode goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Roode grabs Itami, but Itami counters and hits the GTS and Roode falls to the floor. Itami rolls Roode back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Roode kicks out at two. Itami goes for the GTS again, but Roode fights out. Itami rolls Roode up, but Roode kicks out again. Itami and Roode exchange slaps and Itami ends the brawl with a huge right handed slap. Itami drops the knee pad and lifts Roode up for the GTS, but Roode counters with the Glorious DDT. Roode delivers another Glorious DDT for good measure and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT Champion: Bobby Roode.

We see Kevin Owens and Eric Thames (MLB player) sitting at ringside, as well as Sami Zayn, Pat Patterson, and Kassius Ohno.

We see the video hype package for the Ladder Match between The Authors of Pain and #DIY.



NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (c) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)

All four men brawl as soon as the bell rings and the AOP take advantage. DIY come back and send Akam and Rezar to the floor. DIY run to the outside and grab ladders from under the ring. Rezar takes Ciampa down on the floor and Akam slams Gargano into the barricade. Rezar does the same to Ciampa. Rezar tosses Ciampa toward the steps, but Ciampa counters and drop toe holds Rezar into the steps. Gargano sends Akam to the outside and takes him down on the floor. DIY grab the big ladder from the stage and take it to ringside. AOP attack Ciampa on the outside, but Gargano suicide dives onto both of them. DIY get into the ring and set up one of the smaller ladders. Akam gets into the ring, but DIY take him down. DIY climb the ladder, but Akam cuts them off. They slam the ladder into Akam and then double team Rezar in the corner. Gargano slings Ciampa into Rezar and Ciampa delivers a knee lift. Rezar comes back and slams Gargano into Ciampa down on the mat. AOP set up the ladder and Akam holds the ladder still so Rezar can climb. DIY take them down with shots from the ladder and DIY stands tall. DIY set up a ladder, but Rezar cuts them off and slams the ladder into them. AOP both climb the ladder at once, but DIY cut them off. AOP go for the Super Collider, but DIY land on the ladder. DIY reach for the belts, but AOP tips over the ladder and DIY hit the ropes. Akam slams Gargano into the ladder and Rezar does the same to Ciampa. AOP stomp away on DIY and beat them down in the ring. Akam sets the ladder up again and Rezar begins to climb. DIY get to their feet, but AOP stomp them down again. AOP slam the ladder into DIY and DIY fall to the floor. AOP grab another ladder and place it in the ring, and then another ladder as well. AOP pull the ladders back out and play them across the ring apron and the barricade. AOP go for the Super Collider, but DIY get free. Gargano kicks Akam in the face and then DIY deliver running knees to AOP and AOP land on the ladders that they set up. DIY climb the big ladder on the outside of the ring. DIY dive from the ladder and crash through AOP and the other ladders. Ciampa gets back into the ring, as does Akam. They climb the ladder in the ring as Gargano sets up another ladder. Rezar gets back into the ring and he and Gargano climb the other ladder. Gargano gets left by himself and Ellering gets into the ring and pulls Gargano down as Gargano reaches for the titles. Gargano delivers a superkick to Ellering but Akam kicks Gargano in the chest. Rezar puts another ladder in the ring as Akam beats down Ciampa in the ring. Rezar puts the ladder in the corner and AOP slam Ciampa into it repeatedly. AOP go to slam Ciampa with the ladder, but Gargano shoves him out of the way and takes the ladder shot himself. Ciampa stops Rezar from grabbing the titles and suplexes him through the ladder in the corner. Akam reaches for the titles, but Gargano stops him. Akam kicks Gargano in the face, but Ciampa kicks Akam in the face. Gargano does as well and the ladder falls around Akam’s head and they kick the ladder ladder still around his head. DIY set up the ladder in the ring and climb both sides., but AOP kick the ladder and leave DIY hanging. AOP grab DIY and deliver the Super Collider and slam DIY down to the mat. AOP climb the ladder and retrieve the belts.

Winners and still NXT Tag Team Champions: The Authors of Pain.

After the match, AOP leave with their titles and Ellering as DIY is still down in the ring. DIY get to their feet to a standing ovation from the crowd. DIY hugs in the ring and then exit as we take a look back at match highlights. DIY make it to the top of the stage and then Ciampa slams Gargano into the LED board. Ciampa beats down Gargano on the stage and then connects with a running knee lift. Ciampa walks away and leaves Gargano lying as referees check on Gargano. Ciampa comes back and lowers his knee pad and then delivers another running knee lift. Ciampa sits down beside Gargano as Gargano tries to reach for him. Ciampa tosses Gargano onto the announce table and then drives Gargano through the equipment tables with a side slam. Ciampa gets back onto the announce table and stands tall as trainers check on Gargano. Ciampa sits on the announce table and watched the medics put Gargano onto a stretcher as TakeOver: Chicago comes to a close.

