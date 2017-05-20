NXT TakeOver: Chicago Coverage: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne



WWE United Kingdom Championship Match: Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

They tie up and Dunne takes Bate down to the mat and applies a front-face lock. Bate gets free and applies a wrist-lock and they exchange holds on the mat before Dunne gains the advantage again. Bate gets out of the head-scissors and we’re at a stalemate. They tie up again and Dunne takes Bate down to the mat again. Bate gets free once more and sends Dunne to the floor. Bate goes out after him, but Dunne counters with a forearm shot. Dunne tries to stomp on Bate’s hand on the steps, but Bate moves and takes Dunne down. Bate delivers an elbow shot from the steps and tosses Dunne back into the ring. Dunne rolls right back out and slams Bate against the ring apron. Dunne delivers the X-plex to Bate on the apron and then gets back into the ring. Dunne applies a hammer-lock submission down on the mat and then stomps away on Bate. Dunne kicks Bate in the face a few times, but Bate fires up and takes Dunne down with a delayed exploder suplex. Bate delivers an uppercut in the corner, and then another, and goes for a third, but Dunner meets him with a kick to the face. Bate comes back and takes Dunne down and then connects with a standing moonsault. Bate drops Dunne with a delayed suplex and goes for the cover, but Dunner kicks out at two. Bate goes or the standing moonsault again, but Dunne counters with a triangle submission and elbow strikes to the head. Bate turns it into a pin attempt, but Dunne gets his shoulder up. Bate picks Dunne up off the mat and slams him back down to break the hold.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)