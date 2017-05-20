NXT TakeOver: Chicago Coverage: The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY



NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (c) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)

All four men brawl as soon as the bell rings and the AOP take advantage. DIY come back and send Akam and Rezar to the floor. DIY run to the outside and grab ladders from under the ring. Rezar takes Ciampa down on the floor and Akam slams Gargano into the barricade. Rezar does the same to Ciampa. Rezar tosses Ciampa toward the steps, but Ciampa counters and drop toe holds Rezar into the steps. Gargano sends Akam to the outside and takes him down on the floor. DIY grab the big ladder from the stage and take it to ringside. AOP attack Ciampa on the outside, but Gargano suicide dives onto both of them. DIY get into the ring and set up one of the smaller ladders. Akam gets into the ring, but DIY take him down. DIY climb the ladder, but Akam cuts them off. They slam the ladder into Akam and then double team Rezar in the corner. Gargano slings Ciampa into Rezar and Ciampa delivers a knee lift. Rezar comes back and slams Gargano into Ciampa down on the mat. AOP set up the ladder and Akam holds the ladder still so Rezar can climb. DIY take them down with shots from the ladder and DIY stands tall. DIY set up a ladder, but Rezar cuts them off and slams the ladder into them. AOP both climb the ladder at once, but DIY cut them off. AOP go for the Super Collider, but DIY land on the ladder. DIY reach for the belts, but AOP tips over the ladder and DIY hit the ropes. Akam slams Gargano into the ladder and Rezar does the same to Ciampa. AOP stomp away on DIY and beat them down in the ring. Akam sets the ladder up again and Rezar begins to climb. DIY get to their feet, but AOP stomp them down again. AOP slam the ladder into DIY and DIY fall to the floor. AOP grab another ladder and place it in the ring, and then another ladder as well. AOP pull the ladders back out and play them across the ring apron and the barricade. AOP go for the Super Collider, but DIY get free. Gargano kicks Akam in the face and then DIY deliver running knees to AOP and AOP land on the ladders that they set up. DIY climb the big ladder on the outside of the ring.

