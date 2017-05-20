New WWE UK Champion Crowned at “Takeover: Chicago” Tonight (Photos, Video)

Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to become the new WWE UK Champion at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Dunne becomes the second-ever WWE UK Champion as Bate just won the title back in January at the WWE UK Title tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

Below are photos and videos from tonight:

