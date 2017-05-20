New WWE UK Champion Crowned at “Takeover: Chicago” Tonight (Photos, Video)
Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to become the new WWE UK Champion at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
Dunne becomes the second-ever WWE UK Champion as Bate just won the title back in January at the WWE UK Title tournament to crown the inaugural champion.
Below are photos and videos from tonight:
The #UKChampionship is ON THE LINE tonight when #UKChampion @Tyler_Bate defends his title against @PeteDuneYxB! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/H1QrjeDvOJ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Oh, how @PeteDunneYxB's mood changes when he hears #UKChampion @Tyler_Bate's music hit… #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/lbmYCN70bU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Put your palms up, @WWEUniverse! Your #UKChampion @Tyler_Bate has ARRIVED at #NXTTakeOver: Chicago! #UKChampionship pic.twitter.com/v9TZIQaJUm
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
And WE'RE OFF! #UKChampion @Tyler_Bate and @PeteDunneYxB are off to an intense start at #NXTTakeOver on @WWENetwork! #UKChampionship pic.twitter.com/uw0q31CMKY
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Both @Tyler_Bate and @PeteDunneYxB are willing to do WHATEVER it takes to walk out of #NXTTakeOver: Chicago with the @WWE #UKChampionship! pic.twitter.com/AtfnXOeuGo
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Your #UKChampion @Tyler_Bate isn't afraid to make statements of his own to @PeteDunneYxB! #NXTTakeOver #UKChampionship pic.twitter.com/K5upiIskxs
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
It doesn't get much more "@Tyler_Bate" than THIS! #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/N1b6HMntgb
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The #NXTUniverse is ELECTRIC amidst this #NXTTakeOver #UKChampionship match! @Tyler_Bate @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/MdCnFg49WJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
HE'S DONE IT! The #Bruiserweight @PeteDunneYxB is your winner AND NEWWW #UKChampion! #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/CcZZ8C6kLm
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
A series of reversals leaves #UKChampion @Tyler_Bate & @PeteDunneYxB SPRAWLED all over the ring! #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/WdyBdyKQrF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The #Bruiserweight @PeteDunneYxB is your NEW @WWEUK Champion after beating @Tyler_Bate in an INCREDIBLE match! #NXTTakeOver #UKChampionship pic.twitter.com/bZjr6MNZnG
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
