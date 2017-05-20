LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT “TAKEOVER: CHICAGO” EVENT

Join us tonight at 7:30pm EST for live WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” results with Hideo Itami vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, DIY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in a Ladder Match, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat, plus more…

