Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Event

May 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm EST.

NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

WWE UK Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong

