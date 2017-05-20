Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Event

Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm EST.

NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

WWE UK Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)