WWE Wanted Christian To Imitate The Rock And Become A Character Called The Lock

On the most recent episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Christian revealed that WWE pitched an idea for him to imitate The Rock and become “The Lock” but luckily Vince McMahon turned it down

“The Rock had been going off doing movies and stuff like that, so he was taking extended periods of time off. … I had a one-on-one meeting backstage with the Rock and he kind of anointed me his favorite wrestler and was trying to pump me up, but unbeknownst to me, he was trying to get me to take a bullet for him with Goldberg. That was the backstory. So when he wasn’t there I was doing my talking as “The Rock’s Favorite Wrestler” and I took upon myself to do the Rock’s work for him.”

“So, one day I get home, and I get this call [from someone in WWE creative]. They’re like ‘Hey, they kinda want you to do this thing where you think you become The Rock. We want you to do the eyebrow thing, cut your hair real short, and, you know, the Rock wears black, so you’ll where white and you’re gonna use all his catchphrases and you’re gonna act like The Rock and pretend you’re The Rock and you’re gonna be The Rock. But we’re not gonna call you The Rock.’ They were gonna call me, are you ready or this, wait for it … wait for it … ‘The Lock’. Because anytime I went to the ring, it was a lock I was going to win.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

