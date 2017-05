Tommaso Ciampa injured at live NXT event

Scott sent in:

Unfortunately tonight at the NXT live show at BB&T Arena in highland heights KY, Tommaso Ciampa suffered some sort of injury to his left leg, knee or ankle as he quickly hopped out on the right after doing a jump off the apron against sanity. Ref called the match a no contest and sanity cut a promo. Never heard anything further before the evening was over. Overall great show besides that.





