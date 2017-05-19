This Day In Wrestling History – May 19th

1968 – Angel Blanco defeats Ray Mendoza, to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1972 – Giant Baba & Seiji Sakaguchi defeat Dory Funk, Jr. & Terry Funk, to win the NWA International Tag Team Championship.

1980 – Gino Hernandez defeats Kevin Von Erich, to win the NWA/WCCW American Heavyweight Championship.

1984 – The Super Destroyers (#1 & #2) defeat Buck Zumhofe & King Parsons, to win the WCCW American Tag Team Championship. After the match, The Super Destroyers were unmasked, and revealed to be Scott & Bill Irwin, who continued to hold the titles under their real names.

1986 – Nobuhiko Takada defeats Shiro Koshinaka, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – Cactus Jack & Super Zodiac II defeat Jeff Jarrett & Kerry Von Erich, to win the WCWA World Tag Team Championship.

1990 – NWA Capital Combat: Return of the Robocop (promoted by WCW), is held in Washington D.C. in front of 7,500 fans. The subtitle was a promo for the upcoming Robocop 2 movie, and an actor in a Robocop suit saved Sting from a beat down by The Four Horsemen during the event.

– In a Six Man Tag Team Match, Norman the Lunatic and The Road Warriors (Hawk & Animal) defeat Kevin Sullivan, Bam Bam Bigelow, and Cactus Jack.

– ‘Mean’ Mark Callous defeats Johnny Ace.

– The Samoan Swat Team (Fatu & The Samoan Savage) defeat Mike Rotunda & Tommy Rich.

– In a Hair vs Hair Match, Paul Ellering (with Hawk & Animal) defeats Teddy Long (with Ron Simmons & Butch Reed).

– The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane) defeat Brian Pillman & Tom Zenk, to win the NWA United States Tag Team Championship.

– In Corporal Punishment Match, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeat The Freebirds (Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin).

– Doom (Butch Reed & Ron Simmons) defeat The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Steel Cage Title Match, Lex Luger defeats Ric Flair (with Woman) via disqualification, after interference from Barry Windham. Flair retains the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1990 – On Superstars of Wrestling, Mr. Perfect defeats Tito Santana, in a tournament final, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

1991 – WCW’s inaugural SuperBrawl is held in St Petersburg, FL, in front of 6,000 fans.

– The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin) defeat The Young Pistols (Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong), to win the vacant WCW United States Tag Team Championship.

– Dan Spivey defeats Ricky Morton.

– Nikita Koloff defeats Tommy Rich.

– Dustin Rhodes defeats Terrance Taylor.

– Big Josh defeats Black Bart.

– Oz defeats Tim Parker.

– Barry Windham defeats Brian Pillman, in a Taped Fist Match.

– El Gigante defeats Sid Vicious, in a Stretcher Match.

– Ron Simmons defeats Butch Reed in a Steel Cage Match. Teddy Long was locked into a smaller cage that was suspended above the ring.

– The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat Sting & Lex Luger, to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Bobby Eaton defeats Arn Anderson, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

– In a Title vs Title Match, Ric Flair defeats Tatsumi Fujinami, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, AND win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – At a house show in Montreal, Razor Ramon defeats Jeff Jarrett, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

1996 – At a house show in New York City, The Godwinns (Phineas L. & Henry O.) & The Bodydonnas (Skip & Zip), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere, Jesse James Armstrong defeats Tony Falk, to win the USWA Television Championship.

1996 – WCW Slamoree is held in Baton Rouge, LA in front of 7,791 fans. This was the first not to feature a Legends Gathering, or any inductions into the WCW Hall of Fame. The event featured the return, and final appearance, of the Battlebowl concept where randomly-formed tag teams compete against each other to qualify for a Battle Royal.

Match airing on WCW Main Event:

– The American Males (Marcus Bagwell & Scotty Riggs) defeat The Shark & Maxx (with Jimmy Hart).

PPV:

– Road Warrior Animal & Booker T fought Road Warrior Hawk & Lex Luger, to a double countout.

– The Public Enemy (Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge) defeat The Taskmaster & Chris Benoit.

– Rick Steiner & The Booty Man (with The Booty Babe) defeat Scott Steiner & Sgt. Craig Pittman.

– Jim Duggan & VK Wallstreet defeat The Blue Bloods (Squire Dave Taylor & Lord Steven Regal).

– Dick Slater & Earl Robert Eaton defeat Alex Wright & Disco Inferno.

– Diamond Dallas Page & The Barbarian defeat Meng & Hugh Morrus.

– Fire & Ice (Scott Norton & Ice Train) defeat Big Bubba Rogers & Stevie Ray.

– Randy Savage & Ric Flair (with Miss Elizabeth & Woman) defeat Eddie Guerrero & Arn Anderson.

– Dean Malenko defeats Brad Armstrong, to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– Dick Slater & Earl Robert Eaton defeat VK Wallstreet & Jim Duggan.

– The Public Enemy (Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge) defeat Randy Savage & Ric Flair, via forfeit.

– Diamond Dallas Page & The Barbarian defeat The Booty Man & Rick Steiner (with The Booty Babe).

– Konnan defeats Jushin Thunder Liger, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– Diamond Dallas Page wins the Battlebowl, last eliminating The Barbarian, to win the #1 contender spot for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

– The Giant (with Jimmy Hart) defeats Sting (with Lex Luger), to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

1997 – Pierroth Jr. defeats Latin Lover, to win the AAA Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.6 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (3.1 rating).

1998 – Abismo Negro defeats Pentagon III, to win the Mexican National Middleweight Championship.

1999 – The 2nd annual Brian Pillman Memorial Show was promoted by Les Thatcher’s Heartland Wrestling Association. It was held at the Cincinnati Gardens in front of 1,800 fans.

– Shark Boy defeats Matt Stryker.

– Terik the Great defeats Jeremy Jett.

– Chip Fairway defeats Chad Collyer.

– Tim Horner & Rob Conway defeat Flash Flanagan & Bull Pain.

– Shark Boy defeats Terik the Great.

– Terry Taylor defeats Tom Pritchard.

– Shark Boy defeats Chip Fairway.

– Al Snow defeats Road Dogg.

– Mankind defeats D’Lo Brown.

– Konnan & Rey Mysterio, Jr. defeat Chris Benoit & Dean Malenko.

2001 – In Combat Zone Wrestling, Winger defeats Trent Acid, to win the inaugural Best of the Best Tournament.

2002 – WWE Judgement Day is held in Nashville, TN, in front of 14,521 fans. This was the first PPV to use the WWE name, though promotional materials (having been produced earlier) still used the WWF logo.

Sunday Night Heat:

– William Regal defeats D’Lo Brown, to retain the WWE European Championship.

PPV:

– Eddie Guerrero defeats Rob Van Dam, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Trish Stratus (with Bubba Ray Dudley) defeats Stacy Keibler (with Deacon Batista & Reverend D-Von), to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

– Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman defeat The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff).

– In a Handicap Match, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats Ric Flair and The Big Show.

– Edge defeats Kurt Angle, in a Hair vs Hair Match.

– Triple H defeats Chris Jericho, in a Hell In A Cell Match.

– Rikishi & Rico defeat Billy & Chuck, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– The Undertaker defeats Hollywood Hulk Hogan, to win the WWE Undisputed Championship.

2004 – In a Four-Way Deadly Draw Match, Ron Killings defeats Chris Harris, Raven, and AJ Styles, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2011 – On Impact Wrestling, Abyss defeats Kazarian, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2012 – In a Four-Way Extreme Match, Juventud Guerrera defeats Jack Evans, Psicosis, and Teddy Hart, to win the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

2013 – WWE Extreme Rules is held in St. Louis, in front of 14,500 fans.

Pre-Show:

– The Miz defeats Cody Rhodes, via submission, using the Figure Four Leglock.

PPV:

– Chris Jericho defeats Fandango (with Summer Rae).

– Dean Ambrose defeats Kofi Kingston, to win the WWE United States Championship.

– Sheamus defeats Mark Henry, in a Strap Match.

– Alberto Del Rio defeats Jack Swagger, in an ‘I Quit Match,’ to become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Tornado Tag Team Match, The Shield (Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeat Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane), to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Randy Orton defeats The Big Show in an Extreme Rules Match.

– In a Last Man Standing Match, WWE Champion John Cena and Ryback battle to a no contest; Cena retains the title.

– Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeats Triple H in a Steel Cage Match.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WCW Tag Team Champion Dick Slater (66 years old); 5-time Dragon Gate ‘Open the Triangle Gate’ Champion Magnitude Kishiwada (46 years old); 2-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion Psicosis (46 years old); SmackDown Live/NXT/205 Live commentator Tom Phillips (28 years old); and current NXT wrestler Aleister Black (32 years old).

Today would’ve been the 98th birthday for legendary “heel” Karl Von Hess, and the 71st birthday for inaugural WWE Hall of Fame inductee Andre the Giant.

