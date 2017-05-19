The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing NXT Takeover & Backlash

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Blame Brent Injury Updates

*Al Snow Arrested

*WWE UK Special Update

*Braun Strowman Update

And More!

We previewed this Saturday Night’s NXT Takeover: Chicago talking all of the big matches with our NXT Analyst TJ Omega and our Intern Kane Kittens. We broke down all five matches and the possible injury to Tommaso Ciampa.

We will also give you the Smackdown Throwdown including The Fashion Files, Jinder Mahal beating AJ Styles & More. We then previewed this Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV featuring Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura against Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens & AJ Styles for the US Title and the longest preview of the Erick Rowan vs Luke Harper match that you will probably find on the internet.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack051817.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)