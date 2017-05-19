Rumored match for Summerslam

Its being reported by CageSideSeats that WWE officials may be setting up an unexpected feud between The Bulgarian Brute and Shane McMahon. Rusev going after the Commissioner of Smackdown could lead to a feud that would culminate in a match at Summerslam.

Their rivalry could begin as early as next week after Backlash. Rusev may target McMahon because he refuses to get a WWE Title opportunity or as a result of what happens at Money in the Bank. Either way, the fans should expect a big push for The Bulgarian Brute very soon.





