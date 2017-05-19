Rumored match for Summerslam

May 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Its being reported by CageSideSeats that WWE officials may be setting up an unexpected feud between The Bulgarian Brute and Shane McMahon. Rusev going after the Commissioner of Smackdown could lead to a feud that would culminate in a match at Summerslam.

Their rivalry could begin as early as next week after Backlash. Rusev may target McMahon because he refuses to get a WWE Title opportunity or as a result of what happens at Money in the Bank. Either way, the fans should expect a big push for The Bulgarian Brute very soon.


(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad