Original Wrestlemania 33 plans for Smackdown title match revealed

May 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Sportskeeda is reporting that WWE officials are high up on Carmella, and she’s set to step into a Women’s Title feud with Naomi after naoBacklash.

The report also claims that Carmella was originally set to win the SmackDown Women’s Title at Wrestlemania 33 and then drop it to Naomi two days later, but plans were changed when the match was moved to the main show.

WWE officials were reportedly impressed with how well Carmella took the news when she found out she wouldn’t be winning the title, and they’re also said to be impressed with the way she handles herself at the event, and the fact that she’s embraced her storyline with James Ellsworth while other star turned it down.


