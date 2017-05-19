New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Special in USA first night to air LIVE on AXS TV

AXS TV TO LIVE BROADCAST NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING’S FIRST-EVER U.S. EVENT, THE ‘G1 SPECIAL IN THE USA,’ SATURDAY, JULY 1 AT 8pE

The Historic Broadcast is AXS TV’s First Live NJPW

Broadcast and Marks the Promotion’s Biggest Step into the U.S. Market

Night Two Premieres in Its Entirety on AXS TV, Friday, July 7 at 8pE

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks Join Superstars Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tetsuya Naito at the ‘G1 SPECIAL’

Catch Up on the Most Recent NJPW Events Friday Nights in

June on AXS TV Leading Up to the Event Including New Japan

Cup, Sakura Genesis, Dominion and More

LOS ANGELES – May 18, 2016 – AXS TV, TV ASAHI and NEW JAPAN

PRO WRESTLING today announced AXS TV will be the exclusive

U.S. television broadcast home of NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTING’s

first-ever U.S. event—the G1 SPECIAL IN THE USA—live

Saturday, July 1 at 8pE/5pP from the Long Beach Convention

Center in Long Beach, California.

Following Saturday night’s live event broadcast of the G1

SPECIAL, AXS TV will premiere the second night of the event

in a four-hour showcase on Friday, July 7 at 8pE/5pP. The

special presentation will feature every match from night two

in Long Beach with limited commercial interruption.

The G1 SPECIAL marks AXS TV’s first live broadcast of NEW

JAPAN PRO WRESTLING, the world’s fastest growing and second

largest wrestling promotion, which the network has showcased

on Friday nights in its award-winning, hour-long weekly

series since 2015. AXS TV’s NJPW broadcast team—Wrestling

Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion

and NJPW veteran Josh Barnett—will be ringside for both

nights of the event to call the action for the network.

“New Japan is coming to the U.S. for the first time in its

illustrious 45-year history,” said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew

Simon. “The timing for the first-ever U.S. event and live TV

broadcast is perfect—the weekly NJPW television show on AXS

TV is a hit and the tickets for the G1 SPECIAL in the USA

sold out within hours. We are excited to see how fans

respond to this historic live broadcast.”

“New Japan Pro Wrestling is simply delighted to have our

very first event in the United States, and to have it air

live on TV marks a major breakthrough for the Japanese pro-

wrestling promoters,” said Mr. Naoki Sugabayashi, Chairman

of the Board, New Japan Pro Wrestling. “It is definitely

going to have the most exciting matches by the most

formidable wrestlers… don’t miss it!”

“New Japan Pro Wrestling has been one of our most important

partners over the years and we are absolutely excited that

NJPW is now holding its premier major event in the United

States,” said Mr. Hitoshi Matsumoto, Deputy General Manager,

Business Division, TV Asahi. “NJPW content is a big success

in Japan supported by fans of all generations and genders,

so we do hope the viewers in the United States will find

themselves hooked with the same explosion of excitement.”

“This is going to be one of the most eagerly anticipated

events that I have broadcast in my 40+ year career,” said

Jim Ross. “Restaurant-quality slobberknockers will be

abundant on this historic weekend of pro wrestling

excellence.”

“New Japan is bringing the lead in to the most prestigious

tournament in the world of professional wrestling to the

U.S.,” said Josh Barnett, “and I am pumped to call the

blood, sweat, and tears ringside with J.R.!”

Also announced today, the G1 SPECIAL is scheduled to feature

American stars Cody Rhodes and “The Young Bucks” Matt and

Nick Jackson, in addition to NJPW superstars Kenny Omega,

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito. More

wrestlers and official match listings are forthcoming.

Leading up to the live G1 SPECIAL broadcast, AXS TV will

give viewers the opportunity to catch up on the latest NJPW

events during the networks’ Friday night series with the

“Summer of Strong Style” event showcasing all of the

promotion’s 2017 events. Upcoming episodes include top

matches from New Beginning in Sapporo and Osaka; New Japan

Cup; Sakura Genesis; Wrestling Toyo and Dontaku; and, the

night before G1 SPECIAL—Friday, June 30—back-to-back

episodes featuring June’s Dominion 6.11 event.

Following the G1 SPECIAL, AXS TV will continue to showcase

NJPW events closer to their original airdate during its

Friday night series, starting with the Best of the Super

Juniors and the G1 Climax 27 tournament.

AXS TV’s upcoming NJPW schedule is as follows (subject to

change):

May 26 @ 7pE – “Wrestle Kingdom 11” 4-Part Marathon

June 2 @ 7pE & 8pE – “New Beginning in Sapporo”

June 9 @ 7pE & 8pE – “New Beginning in Osaka”

June 16 @ 7pE, 8pE & 9pE – “New Japan Cup” & “Sakura

Genesis”

June 23 @ 7pE & 8pE – “Wrestling Toyo” & “Wrestling Dontaku”

June 30 @ 7pE & 8pE – “Dominion 2017”

LIVE – July 1, 2017 @ 8pE/5pP – “G1 Special in the USA Night

1”

July 7 @ 8pE – “G1 Special in the USA Night 2”

