John Morrison on if he will ever return to WWE, more

On returing to WWE someday :

“Well, right now I’m under contract with Lucha Underground. And I’m really happy with Lucha Underground. In my opinion it has the best wrestling on TV currently.

Rey Mysterio, Fenix, Pentagon Jr, Son of Havoc, Angelico, PJ Black, Taya, Dragon Azteca, Brian Cage – the roster of Lucha Underground – the product – the polished one hour TV show is really cool for me. And it’s in Los Angeles, where I live, we’re shooting three of four months, and then taking time off during which I can do things like make movies, like with Bounty Hunter, and wrestle for promotions like Five Star Wrestling.

So, right now I’m really happy with where I’m at. Will I go back to WWE? I don’t know. It’s what I grew up on and I always dream of headlining a Wrestlemania, and it’s one of the few things that I haven’t achieved that I dreamed of as a kid. So i Never say never in Wrestling.”





(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)