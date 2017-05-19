Dean Ambrose says he was nearly seriously injured before Wrestlemania 33 in biking accident

In an interview with The Sun, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose reveals he took a nasty fall while mountain biking a week before Wrestlemania3 3:



“I’m big into mounting biking. I actually crashed my mountain bike about a week ago very badly. I thought I was going to die. I fell over the handlebars, full on ninja roll, I flew like 8ft into the air. I thought I probably shouldn’t be doing this a week before WrestleMania. You have to immediately get back on. I crashed on a downhill, you have to just continue. If you stop and think about it too long you’ll psych yourself out.”





(Visited 124 times, 124 visits today)