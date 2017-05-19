Ciampa suffers ankle injury at non-televised live event

May 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Tommaso Ciampa, one half of #DIY, suffered an ankle injury last night during a non-televised live event, an injury which could pose problems for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: Chicago and the planned match involving #DIY and the Authors of Pain.

The match, which involved #DIY taking on Sanity, was stopped after a few minutes and Ciampa was carried to the back for further evaluation.

In a conference call held with reporters, Triple H confirmed the injury and said that Ciampa was X-rayed however there does not seem to be any major damage. He said that the injury looks like it’s a sprain and he is walking on it today but he will get checked again by WWE’s medical team. Triple H added that as of now, Ciampa will be able to participate in the tag team ladder match.

Triple H admitted though that there is no backup plan if Ciampa’s situation turns for the worse and he can’t compete and they will work on plan B after they re-evaluate him today.


