Becky Lynch On rumors of her joining Total Divas
While speaking to Josh Barnett of USA Today, Becky Lynch was asked about the rumors of her possibly joining the cast of #WWE Total Divas show now that Eva Marie is Gone
When asked about the rumors, Lynch responded,
“Honestly, you’re the first person that’s said that to me. I haven’t heard anything about that. … I think there’s a certain – not a whole lot – but a certain amount of mystery of me that I don’t really envision that as the best option for me to take part in. It’s a tremendous opportunity for those that do it, I just don’t know that it’s my thing. When I envisioned my life as a little girl, that was never in my horizons. I’m going to stay with what I want in the future. I don’t see that being reality TV.”
Source: THE SpoTLight