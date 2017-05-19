Becky Lynch On rumors of her joining Total Divas

May 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

While speaking to Josh Barnett of USA Today, Becky Lynch was asked about the rumors of her possibly joining the cast of #WWE Total Divas show now that Eva Marie is Gone

When asked about the rumors, Lynch responded,

“Honestly, you’re the first person that’s said that to me. I haven’t heard anything about that. … I think there’s a certain – not a whole lot – but a certain amount of mystery of me that I don’t really envision that as the best option for me to take part in. It’s a tremendous opportunity for those that do it, I just don’t know that it’s my thing. When I envisioned my life as a little girl, that was never in my horizons. I’m going to stay with what I want in the future. I don’t see that being reality TV.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

