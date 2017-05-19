5/18/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Highland Heights, Kentucky – Tommaso Ciampa Injured

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Highland Heights, Kentucky:

1. No Way Jose defeated Wesley Blake (via disqualification)

2. Sonya Deville defeated Lacey Evans

3. Drew McIntyre defeated Patrick Clark

4. Aleister Black defeated Oney Lorcan

5. NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Asuka defeated Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot

6. #DIY vs. SAniTY went to a no contest when Tommaso Ciampa suffered a leg injury and the match was stopped.

7. Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno

8. Hideo Itami and Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas

