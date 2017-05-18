Update on WWE 205 Live Injury Angle, SmackDown Social Score, Jinder vs. Styles Video

– Below is slow motion footage from Jinder Mahal’s win over AJ Styles on this week’s WWE SmackDown:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice, the NBA Draft Lottery and Chicago Fire. SmackDown had 44,000 interactions on Twitter with 11,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 40,000 interactions and 10,000 authors. SmackDown also had 69,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 61,000 interactions and 41,000 authors.

– As noted, WWE announced this week that Mustafa Ali was evaluated by medics and taken to a local hospital after the attack from Drew Gulak and Tony Nese on WWE 205 Live. They updated their announcement and noted that Ali was knocked unconscious during the attack. They also posted this photo of Ali being checked out backstage:

@mustafaaliwwe was evaluated by #WWE Medical staff before being sent to a local medical facility for further treatment, after a brutal attack at the hands of @drewgulak. #205Live A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 16, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)