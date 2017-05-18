This Day In Wrestling History – May 18th

1970 – Boris Malenko defeats Mil Mascaras, in a tournament final, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship.

1973 – Blackjack Mulligan defeats Jose Lothario, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1984 – Gino Hernandez defeats Jimmy Garvin, to win the NWA/WCCW American Heavyweight Championship. Some records indicate that the title change occurred, but the actual match was a phantom match that did NOT occur.

1996 – On this evening’s WCW Worldwide, Dean Malenko defeats Shinjiro Otani, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

1997 – WCW Slamboree is held in Charlotte, NC in front of 9,643 fans.

Dark Matches:

– Yuji Nagata defeats Pat Tanaka.

– The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeat Harlem Heat (Stevie Ray & Booker T).

PPV:

– Lord Steven Regal defeats Ultimo Dragon, via submission, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

– Madusa defeats Luna Vachon.

– Rey Mysterio, Jr. defeats Yuji Yasuraoka.

– Glacier defeats Mortis (with James Vandenberg), via disqualification.

– Dean Malenko defeats Jeff Jarrett (with Debra), to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– Meng defeats Chris Benoit in a Death Match

– The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat Hugh Morrus & Konnan (with Jimmy Hart).

– Steve McMichael (with Debra McMichael) defeats Reggie White (with Kent Johnston).

– In a Six Man Tag Team Match, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, & Kevin Greene defeat The nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, & Syxx).

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.3 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.51 rating). Nitro was only a one-hour show due to TNT’s NBA coverage that evening.

2000 – On SmackDown, Gerald Brisco pins Crash Holly (sleeping in the backstage area), to become the new WWF Hardcore Champion.

2002 – Davey Boy Smith, better known as The British Bulldog, dies after suffering a heart attack. He was 39 years old. During his time in the WWF he won the Tag Team, European, and Hardcore Championship twice each; he also had one reign as Intercontinental Champion.

2003 – WWE Judgement Day is held in Charlotte, NC in front of 13,000 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:

– The Hurricane defeats Steven Richards.

PPV:

– In a Six Mant Tag Team Match, John Cena and The FBI (Johnny Stamboli & Chuck Palumbo) defeat Spanky, Rhyno, & Chris Benoit.

– La Resistance (Rene Dupree & Sylvain Grenier) defeat Test & Scott Steiner (with Stacy Keibler).

– In a Ladder Match, Eddie Guerrero & Tajiri defeat Team Angle (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin), to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Christian wins an 8-Man Battle Royal, last eliminating Booker T, to win the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

– Torrie Wilson defeats Sable in a Bikini Challenge.

– Mr. America (with Zach Gowen) defeats Roddy Piper (with Sean O’Haire).

– Kevin Nash defeats Triple H via disqualification, Triple H retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Jazz (with Theodore Long) defeats Trish Stratus, Victoria (with Steven Richards), and Jacqueline, to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

– Brock Lesnar defeats The Big Show, in a Stretcher Match, to retain the WWE Championship.

2005 – Jeff Hardy is officially suspended by TNA, after no-showing the Sacrifice pay-per-view a few days earlier.

2007 – WWE released several performers from their contracts: developmental talent Angel Williams, Scotty 2 Hotty, Sprit Squad member Mitch, and ECW diva Ariel. Ariel was released after a backstage argument with Batista, regarding his relationship with Melina.

2008 – WWE Judgement Day is held in Omaha, Nebraska, in front of 11,324 fans.

Dark Match:

– Hardcore Holly & Cody Rhodes defeat Santino Marella & Carlito, to retain the World Tag Team Championship.

PPV:

– John Cena defeats John “Bradshaw” Layfield.

– John Morrison & The Miz defeat Kane & CM Punk, to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Shawn Michaels defeats Chris Jericho.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Mickie James defeats Beth Phoenix and Melina, to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

– The Undertaker defeats Edge via countout, however the World Heavyweight Championship remains vacant.

– Jeff Hardy defeats MVP.

– Triple H defeats Randy Orton in a Steel Cage Match, to retain the WWE Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: ECW Hardcore Hall of Famer The Blue Meanie (44 years old); 3-time IWGP Tag Team Champion & 2-time GHC Tag Team Champion Toru Yano (39 years old); former WWWF Tag Team Champion Gino Brito ( 76 years old); former WWF Hardcore Champion Cynthia “Bobcat” Lynch (46 years old); and current Wrestle-1 Trios Champion / new President of Wrestle-1 Kaz Hayashi (44 years old).

Today would’ve been the 74th birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka; the 54th birthday for 2-time AJPW World Tag Team Champion Gary Albright; and the 68th birthday for former WWF Tag Team Champion Moondog King.

