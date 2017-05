Third week in a row, Raw falls to hit a 2.0 rating

This week’s Raw scored a 1.89 cable rating, which is down slight from the previous week’s 1.9 final rating. The May 1st edition of Raw also failed to reach the 2.0 rating mark, scoring a 1.99 rating. Raw’s 2017 average rating has slipped to 2.18

Click here for the 2017 wrestling TV ratings grid.





