Steve-O says he was knocked out by Umaga on Raw

May 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In a recent interview on UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast, former Jackass star Steve O talked times he was concussed and brought an instance when he appeared on #Raw and was KO’d by the late Umaga.

Steve O recalled that he and Chris Pontius were supposed to be destroyed by Umaga. After Umaga hit him with a top rope splash, Steve O sold his pain by rolling around instead of playing dead, which upset the wrestler. Offended by this, Umaga hit him with a solid elbow which caused him to be concussed.

THE SpOTLight Side note: Joe Rogan (who has said inflammatory things about wrestling before) put over wrestlers and talked about how difficult it is to be a wrestler.


