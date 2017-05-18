Shane McMahon explains how Vince came up with Undertaker’s gimmick

Shane McMahon explains how Vince came up with Undertaker’s gimmick:

“It actually came through interviewing Percy because Vince [McMahon] and Pat [Patterson] specifically were talking like, ‘well, give us something. We’re thinking about different characters. Like what have you done in the past?’ And Percy said he had done a couple of other things and he had done this and he mentioned he was a mortician and all of a sudden my dad just locked in on that. He said, ‘you were a mortician? That’s it! He’s The Undertaker. You are Paul Bearer.’ And it was born. That was it.”

Source: The Steve Austin Show


