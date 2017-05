News on Dean Ambrose and Kairi Hojo

– WWE’s newest signee Kairi Hojo (pictured above) has been asked to change her finisher (a rather FANTASTIC elbow drop) because it is currently being used by Bayley.

– Dean Ambrose Comments on doing MMA

The price of him doing a MMA fight:

“I’ll fight anyone for enough money. Give me half-a-million dollars. Put them in the ring, I’ll do it right now, I’ll do it tonight.”





