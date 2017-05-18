New WWE Attitude Era DVD Revealed, The Rock Lands “Parade” Cover, SmackDown Top 10

May 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Manchester, NH:

– WWE has plans to release a “1997: Dawn of the Attitude” DVD this coming October, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will look at the beginning of The Attitude Era with Steve Austin, DX, The Hart Foundation, Kane, the Montreal Screwjob and more.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock is featured with his Baywatch co-stars on the cover of the weekend issue of Parade. Baywatch hits theaters next Thursday, May 25th and already has a big buzz going on social media.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad