New WWE Attitude Era DVD Revealed, The Rock Lands “Parade” Cover, SmackDown Top 10

New WWE Attitude Era DVD Revealed, The Rock Lands "Parade" Cover

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Manchester, NH:

– WWE has plans to release a “1997: Dawn of the Attitude” DVD this coming October, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will look at the beginning of The Attitude Era with Steve Austin, DX, The Hart Foundation, Kane, the Montreal Screwjob and more.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock is featured with his Baywatch co-stars on the cover of the weekend issue of Parade. Baywatch hits theaters next Thursday, May 25th and already has a big buzz going on social media.

Thank U @ParadeMagazine for heating up our summer w/ my awesome co-stars. Even Zac's feet have abs. What an a**hole. #Baywatch MAY 25 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUQVEQaCuM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 17, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed

