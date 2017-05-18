Matches Announced for WWE Japan, New Theme Song for The Colons, CM Punk, The Miz

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “Primos” theme song for SmackDown Superstars The Colons:

– MTV’s reunion for “The Challenge: Invasion of Champions” with host The Miz drew 501,000 viewers on Tuesday night in the 8pm timeslot. The premiere of “The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros” with CM Punk on the pros team drew 568,000 viewers in the 9pm timeslot.

– The following matches are being advertised for the upcoming WWE live events in Tokyo, Japan at Sumo Hall. It’s likely the Golden Truth match will be changed after Goldust turned on R-Truth this past Monday at RAW. Emma’s status is also up in the air after her recent injury on the European tour.

Friday, June 30th:

* Hideo Itami vs. Chris Jericho

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt

* The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

* Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks

* Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

* Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

Saturday, July 1st:

* Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. WWE IC Champion Dean Ambrose

* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* Big Cass vs. Cesaro

* Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)