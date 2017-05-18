Jimmy Hart asked if Hulk Hogan will ever return to WWE

May 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE hall of famer Jimmy Hart was asked if Hulk Hogan will ever return to WWE:

“You never say never on anything. I know there has been a lot of people I thought would never ever return to the WWE, but for some reason – It’s like Triple H always says ‘We’re gonna do what’s best for business.’ You never know what might happen but I know Hulk still loves the WWE and everyone up there, like me too, and I’m grateful to still be doing stuff with them and doing stuff with the Hulkster.”

Source: Cerrito & 5 Starr


(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad