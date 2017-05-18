Jimmy Hart asked if Hulk Hogan will ever return to WWE

WWE hall of famer Jimmy Hart was asked if Hulk Hogan will ever return to WWE:

“You never say never on anything. I know there has been a lot of people I thought would never ever return to the WWE, but for some reason – It’s like Triple H always says ‘We’re gonna do what’s best for business.’ You never know what might happen but I know Hulk still loves the WWE and everyone up there, like me too, and I’m grateful to still be doing stuff with them and doing stuff with the Hulkster.”

Source: Cerrito & 5 Starr





