Impact Confirms New Signings, EC3 – James Storm Promos for Tonight, Bully Ray’s Top 5

May 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Courtesy of The Fight Network, Impact Wrestling posted this video of Bully Ray’s top 5 matches in TNA – Mr. Anderson at Impact: No Surrender 2013, AJ Styles at Slammiversary 2011, Sting at Slammiversary 2013, Jeff Hardy at Lockdown 2013 and Devon at Against All Odds 2011.

– Impact posted the following graphic to confirm several recent signings – Kongo Kong, Diamante, Anthony Mayweather (Crimson), Wilcox (Jax Dane), Matt Sydal, Ava Storie and Dezmond Xavier.

– James Storm and Ethan Carter III hype their much-anticipated match on tonight’s Impact episode in these new videos:

