Cena to participate in three Q&A shows in Australia in July

Australia-based Fast Track Events is promoting an evening with John Cena, followed by a Q&A with the man himself for this July in three different cities.

Titled “An Evening with John Cena: The Untold Story, In His Own Words,” and hosted by Karl Stefanovic, this tour will take Cena to the Gold Coast on Friday, July 7, Melbourne on Saturday, July 8, and Sydney on Sunday, July 9. Stefanovic is an Australian Gold Logie-winning television presenter currently co-hosting the Nine Network’s breakfast program, Today.

General public tickets go on sale on May 23 but if you register now you can get early access to buy your tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Tickets are available at www.johncena.com.au.





