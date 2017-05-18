Bray Wyatt says he went to jury duty in character

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt claims he was told by Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes to go to jury duty in character as means of perfecting his character.

“I was going to jury duty in my hometown, and Dusty made me go to jury duty as Bray. Dusty told me, ‘This is the perfect exercise. Become Bray.’ I literally went to jury duty as Bray Wyatt. I was so immersed in the character that I didn’t break once. Obviously, I didn’t get picked for jury duty, but I had the white pants, Hawaiian shirt, the whole nine yards. There were no fragments of Husky Harris. Husky Harris was dead, and he was to stay dead. I was Bray Wyatt. We were one.”

source: THE SpoTLight

