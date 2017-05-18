Bobby Roode says he was in rut in TNA

NXT’s Bobby Roode where he says he was in a rut in TNA:

“I was in a bit of a rut. Coming here has changed all that … With the company I was with before, we weren’t on the road as much. It was basically a television brand. … I got into this business to perform and that’s the most fun part about this business – being on the road and being in different cities and getting a chance to travel the world and do what you love to do. I just wasn’t getting that anymore. … From the moment, I got to the hotel (at NXT TakeOver: Dallas last year) and then to the arena and started to meet the NXT talent and see the production of everything and having an opportunity to talk to Triple H that night, I knew then this is where I needed to be and this is where I wanted to be. The greatest decision I’ve ever made in my career was to come here. All I wanted from the moment I got here was the opportunity. One year later, it’s been pretty incredible.”

source: USA Today





