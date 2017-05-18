Backstage Note on Mauro Ranallo and His WWE Future

For what it’s worth, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are still open lines of communication in regards to WWE possibly bringing Mauro Ranallo back to SmackDown commentary.

This does not mean that Mauro will be returning, but The Observer notes that there is a lot of water under the bridge. There was an agreement reached where WWE is paying Mauro until his contract ends on August 12th.

Mauro has indicated on Twitter that he will be pretty busy with Showtime Boxing and other non-wrestling commitments over the next few months. He’s also teased possibly doing other pro wrestling work in the future. As mentioned before, he tweeted the following last week:

AMAZING how fast things change. 2 months ago, I left my dream https://t.co/8f8opocPEO, I'm about to be busier than ever. #NeverGiveUp 🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) May 10, 2017

