WWE 205 Live Street Fight Announced, Jinder Mahal’s Finisher, The New Day Teaser

– Below is the latest vignette for The New Day’s WWE SmackDown debut. No word yet on when they will arrive on the blue brand but Kofi Kingston should be cleared to return from his ankle injury soon.

– Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa in a Street Fight has been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– The new name for Jinder Mahal’s finisher is The Khallas. You can see him drop WWE Champion Randy Orton on this week’s SmackDown with the move below. Montel sent word that the word means finished or the end. Orton will defend against Jinder at Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)