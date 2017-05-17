Samoa Joe wants to face AJ Styles in WWE

Samoa Joe recently spoke to APP.com about who he would like to face in the future. He has a long list, but one name that stands out is AJ Styles, who is someone that Joe is very familiar with.

“In a lot of ways, I think it would be easier to provide a list of people who I’m not excited to get in the ring and go a round with. I mean, the answer is probably more people than I can list in this certain amount of time.”

“(At) the top of that list, obviously, (are) the John Cenas of the world, Randy Orton. Of course, me and AJ (Styles), we’ve battled for years back and forth but here it will be different, so anything involving him I’m more than compliant with. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, the list really is quite long — and hopefully I’ll get to a lot of those places in the coming years”





