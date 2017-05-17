Rumored announcers for WWE’s upcoming women’s tournament

WWE will be holding an all women’s tournament this summer, and excitement for the tournament is at an all time high. It’s rumored that the company is interested in bringing in former TNA Knockout Marti Belle, and former Impact Wresting Knockouts Champion Jade.

The tournament is expected to culminate with a live special that will air on the WWE Network on Tuesday, August 29.

Last summer WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic tournament was a big success, and Daniel Bryan teamed up with Mauro Ranallo to call all the action.

WWE has yet to announce who will be doing the commentary for the all women’s tournament, but PWInsider reports that there is talk of using Renee Young and Charley Caruso.

Lita and Beth Phoenix, as well as Bayley and Charlotte are other names that are rumored to be in consideration as well.





