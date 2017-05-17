Rocket League and WWE announce partnership

Psyonix, creators of the sports-action hit Rocket League, and WWE today announced a partnership that will provide Rocket League with significant visibility and consumer engagement across WWE’s global platforms, including television, digital and social media, and on WWE Network, WWE’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. Rocket League will be a presenting partner of two upcoming pay-per-view events including this Sunday’s Backlash as well as Great Balls of Fire next month. Rocket League will also be a promotional partner of SummerSlam in August. Rocket League creative will air across WWE Network, WWE’s digital and social channels, and on Raw and Smackdown. “The integrated partnership with Psyonix will provide Rocket League with an opportunity to utilize WWE’s global platforms and reach our passionate fan base, many of whom are avid gamers,” said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Partnerships. “We look forward to working with Rocket League as we collectively build customized one-stop shopping programs to reach their consumers.” Jeremy Dunham, Vice President, Publishing, Psyonix said, “As WWE fans ourselves, we are well aware of WWE’s strong capabilities as a strategic marketing partner. WWE has proven time and again that they know how to execute fantastic integrated programming, and with an audience that has similar interests to our own, it was only natural that we team up to see what we could do together.” Additional aspects of the partnership also include six episodes dedicated to Rocket League on the popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown and presenting partner title of the WWE Women’s Tournament this Summer.

