Matches for Tonight’s Go-Home WWE NXT, Roman Reigns Endorses School, Rob Van Dam

– Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam will work the third annual Marijuana Policy Project Arm Wrestling Throwdown Championship event this Thursday in Washington, DC. The event takes place during the Marijuana Business Daily Spring Conference at the Gaylord Hotel & Convention Center. Tickets are $150 and proceeds go to MPP’s work to end marijuana prohibition. Details on the event are at this link. RVD worked the 2016 event as a referee/emcee, seen below in this video that was just posted last month:

– WWE NXT taped the following for tonight’s episode, the go-home show for Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event:

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Dylan Miley and HoHo Lun

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sean Maluta

* Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Appearances by NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami and others

– Roman Reigns tweeted the following endorsement for The Bulletproof Dojo ran by Luke Gallows and Joey Mercury in Barnesville, GA. Reigns has mentioned in interviews that he and The Shield received a lot of help from Mercury during their run and he’s talked about learning from Gallows on the road.

Learn from these good brothers!!! I did, look at me now!! #Future https://t.co/r23Yl9AoXn — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 17, 2017

