John Cena Removed from SmackDown Intro, This Week’s SmackDown Dark Match, The Usos

– Below is the updated intro video for WWE SmackDown. John Cena and Nikki Bella have been removed while Chris Jericho, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, Lana, Jinder Mahal and others have been added:

– The dark match before this week’s SmackDown in Manchester, NH saw Tye Dillinger defeat Aiden English, who sang before the match. As noted, Dillinger vs. English will also take place on Sunday’s WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show

– While there may have been some negative reactions to the recent promos by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW announcer Corey Graves noted on Twitter that he is a big fan of their current work. You can see last night’s promo on #1 contenders Breezango and Graves’ reaction below:

