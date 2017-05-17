Batista would have loved to work with Bray Wyatt

Batista stated that he would have loved to work with Bray Wyatt on Chris Jericho’s podcast:

“I was watching kind of once in a while. Well, the new guys that I did like, they’re not really new anymore. Bray Wyatt. I thought he was incredible. I love everything about that kid. I would’ve loved to have worked with him. Yeah, and super athletic. He can go! I love that kid. He can run his mouth too. And personally I just like him. There is nothing real pretentious about him. He just wants to work and have good matches and I think he’s super talented. But he’d be at the top of my list.”

Source: Talk In Jericho


