Al Snow arrested on Monday

Impact Wrestling’s Al Snow was arrested two days ago in Kentucky and charged with failure to appear. The arrest stems from an incident two years ago after he was stopped by police for a broken tail light and an expired insurance card. Snow wrote on Twitter that a typo in the system led to his arrest as there was a bench warrant for him that he was unaware of. Snow said that he took care of the issue from two years ago. “My car was having trouble, 3 police approached and asked for ID and I was taken in and paid a 234 dollar fine and was released,” he wrote. “A typo resulted in my arrest, and now I’ve spent time in the big house lol Be careful I might just shank you lol,” Snow added. Snow works as a producer/agent for Impact Wrestling and has also appeared on television in the past.

