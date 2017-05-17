5/17/17 WWE NXT Coverage: Go-home Show for TakeOver: Chicago

We see Bobby Roode arriving to the arena earlier today, yelling at the guy who is helping him out. We then see the NXT opening video, and then go into the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida where Tom Phillips, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

Match #1: Drew McIntyre vs. Sean Maluta

They tie up and McIntyre backs Maluta into the corner. The referee separates them and McIntyre lets Maluta walk out of the corner. They tie up against and mcIntyre backs Maluta into the corner again. The sequence repeats and Maluta slaps McIntyre. Maluta delivers a few chops, but McIntyre clubs Maluta down to the mat a couple times. McIntyre tosses Maluta across the ring and then suplexes him as well. McIntyre stomps on Maluta and then sens him to the corner. McIntyre charges, but Maluta counters with a boot to the face. Maluta takes McIntyre down with a Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at one. Maluta pounds away on McIntyre and tosses him into the corner. Maluta delivers a forearm shot, but McIntyre counters with a kick to the face. McIntyre tosses Maluta into the corner and pounds away on him. McIntyre drives a forearm into Maluta and goes up top. McIntyre takes Maluta down with an elbow shot. McIntyre delivers a headbutt and takes Maluta down with a running kick to the face and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Drew McIntyre.

