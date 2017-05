WWE signs independent female wrestler

WWE has signed independent star Kennadi Brink to a contract with plans to use her as a referee, according to Squaredcirclesirens. Brink, 25, has wrestled with several indy groups, such as MCW, SHIMMER, SHINE, and ROH. Brink has trained with Gillberg’s Professional Wrestling Academy in Severn, Maryland, before relocating to Florida.





